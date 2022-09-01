PM Ciuca: The Government has taken all measures to secure the necessary heating stockpiles
Sep 1, 2022
PM Ciuca: The Government has taken all measures to secure the necessary heating stockpiles.
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the government has taken all measures to secure the necessary stockpiles for heating, and it is prepared to adopt a legislative framework to protect citizens from rising energy prices. According to a government press statement, Nicolae Ciuca convened at (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]