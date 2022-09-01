Transport Minister signs funding contract for Tulcea “Delta Danube” Airport modernisation
Sep 1, 2022
Transport Minister signs funding contract for Tulcea “Delta Danube” Airport modernisation.
Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu signed, on Thursday, a financing contract for the modernisation of the “Delta Danube” Airport in Tulcea, worth 180 million lei. “Today we signed a financing contract for the modernisation of the Danube Delta Airport in Tulcea. The airport will have 180 million (...)
