September 1, 2022

Transport Minister signs funding contract for Tulcea “Delta Danube” Airport modernisation
Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu signed, on Thursday, a financing contract for the modernisation of the “Delta Danube” Airport in Tulcea, worth 180 million lei. “Today we signed a financing contract for the modernisation of the Danube Delta Airport in Tulcea. The airport will have 180 million (...)

