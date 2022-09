Golden Foods Snacks Reports RON740.400 Loss For 1H/2022

Golden Foods Snacks, which owns the ELMAS brand of seeds, peanuts and dehydrated fruits, announced a loss of RON740.400 for the first half of 2022, as compared to a net profit of RON1,000 in the same period in 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the