World Junior Championships in Lima: Romania’s David Popovici wins 200m freestyle final

World Junior Championships in Lima: Romania’s David Popovici wins 200m freestyle final. Romanian freestyle swimmer David Popovici added another gold medal to his tally after winning the 200 freestyle final at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima. The 17-year-old Romanian swimmer added another championship record with the win, after ending the race with a time (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]