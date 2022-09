Braiconf Switches To RON750,000 Profit In 1H/2022 Vs Nearly RON500,000 Loss In Year-Earlier Period

Braiconf Switches To RON750,000 Profit In 1H/2022 Vs Nearly RON500,000 Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Romanian apparel manufacturer Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) on Thursday said it ended the first six months of 2022 with a net profit of RON756,054, from a loss of RON483,886 in the first six months of 2021, as per the company’s half-year financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]