Cemacon Raises RON64M From Investors In First Stage Of Share Capital Increase

Cemacon Raises RON64M From Investors In First Stage Of Share Capital Increase. Construction material manufacturer Cemacon Cluj (CEON.RO) on Thursday announced the closing of the first stage of the share capital increase whereby it raised RON63.8 million from investors, as per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]