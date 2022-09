Romania's Govt. prolongs electricity and gas price cap by August 2023

Romania's Government adopted an emergency ordinance on Thursday, September 1, which prolongs the cap on electricity and natural gas prices paid by certain categories of consumers from April 1 until August 31, 2023. The price cap applies to vulnerable household consumers as well as SMEs, (...)