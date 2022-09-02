Romanian brick producer Cemacon doubles net profit in first half of 2022

Romanian brick producer Cemacon doubles net profit in first half of 2022. Romanian brick manufacturer Cemacon Cluj (CEON), owned by local investors Dragos and Adrian Pavăl, the owners of the DIY network Dedeman, ended the first half of this year with a net profit of RON 49.7 mln (over EUR 10 mln), up 130% compared to the same period of 2021. The company’s turnover (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]