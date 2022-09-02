Romanian online home decor retailer Vivre Deco sees 45% drop in sales in first half

Romanian online home decor retailer Vivre Deco sees 45% drop in sales in first half. Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home and lifestyle retailers in Central and Eastern Europe, saw its turnover decrease by 45% in the first half of this year, forcing its current management toward drastic cuts. The company’s bonds recorded another steep drop on the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]