Raiffeisen Bank lists sustainable bonds worth RON 500 mln at BVB

Raiffeisen Bank Romania recently listed its first sustainable bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). They are worth RON 500 mln (EUR 102 mln), have a 5-year maturity and a fixed annual interest of 8.92%. The bonds, which trade under the symbol RBR027A on the stock exchange, are the fifth