Romanian Defense Ministry aims to buy Bayraktar drones worth USD 300 mln

Romanian Defense Ministry aims to buy Bayraktar drones worth USD 300 mln. Romania’s Defense Ministry requested the Parliament’s approval to purchase Bayraktar TB2 drones valued at USD 300 mln. The acquisition of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle systems (UAS) is meant to aid Romania’s efforts to fulfil its role within NATO. The drones will also contribute to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]