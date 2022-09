Hourly Labor Costs Up 11.67% in 2Q/2022 in Romania from Year-Earlier Period

Hourly Labor Costs Up 11.67% in 2Q/2022 in Romania from Year-Earlier Period. In 2Q/2022, vs 2Q/2021, hourly labor costs in adjusted form (by the number of working days) rose by 11.67%, in line with statistics board (INS) data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]