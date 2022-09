DIGI Wants to Distribute RON0.85/Share Dividend, with a 2% Return; Overall Sum Stands at RON80M

The management of telecom company DIGI Communications on September 1 decided to pay a gross dividend of RON0.85 per share, with the total sum amounting to RON80.7 million (EUR16.6 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]