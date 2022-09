Trident Expects RON20M Turnover in 2022, Up 33% YOY

Trident Expects RON20M Turnover in 2022, Up 33% YOY. Bucharest’s Trident clinic, controlled by doctor Florin Lazarescu, will reach the RON20 million mark in 2022 at group level, in line with expectations of the stomatology brand’s founder. This means 33% growth from 2021 and plans envisage new investments in equipment and possible (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]