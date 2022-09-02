Omniasig Posts over RON1B Underwritten Premiums in 1H/2022, Up 45% Vs Year-Earlier Period

Omniasig Posts over RON1B Underwritten Premiums in 1H/2022, Up 45% Vs Year-Earlier Period. Insurance company Omniasig, part of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), reached underwritten premiums worth above RON1 billion in the first half of this year, 45% more than in the same period of last year, with 80% of premiums, namely RON800 million, coming from the car insurance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]