September 2, 2022

Travelers can now pay contactless for parking at Bucharest’s main airport
Travelers can now pay contactless for parking at Bucharest’s main airport.

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) said it implemented a smart parking payment system at the terminals of the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, which is the main airport serving the Romanian capital. The new solution allows travelers to pay for parking contactless by bank card or any (...)

