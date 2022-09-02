Romanian swimmers claim two more medals at World Junior Championships in Lima

Romanian swimmers claim two more medals at World Junior Championships in Lima. Romanian swimmers keep winning medals at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima. The latest wins include a silver medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and bronze in the men's 800m freestyle race. A European junior vice-champion this summer in Otopeni, Romania's mixed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]