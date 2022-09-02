President Iohannis: Unprecedented European funds can accelerate Romania’s deep modernisation

President Iohannis: Unprecedented European funds can accelerate Romania’s deep modernisation. The unprecedented European funds at our disposal can accelerate in these years Romania’s deep modernisation, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in a message to the 20th anniversary of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry – AHK Romania. The message was presented by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]