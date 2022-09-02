PM Ciuca: Black Sea region becomes a higher than ever stake in terms of geopolitical perspective. Breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources going in energy transition direction
Sep 2, 2022
PM Ciuca: Black Sea region becomes a higher than ever stake in terms of geopolitical perspective. Breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources going in energy transition direction.
The Black Sea region becomes a higher than ever stake in terms of geopolitical perspective, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a panel of the sixth edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum on Friday. He pointed out that the freedom of movement and navigation, the freedom of trade... (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]