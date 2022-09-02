Anchor Grup announces impressive sales for Select Residences in only two months after the launch of the project sales



Anchor Grup announces impressive sales for Select Residences in only two months after the launch of the project sales.

Anchor Grup, one of the top players on the real estate market in Romania, with 25 years of experience, announces that Select Residences, its newest premium residential complex in the company’s portfolio, has reached a pre-contracting rate of 40%, in only two months after the launch of the (...)