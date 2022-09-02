Germany grants EUR 750,000 backing to German language teachers in Romania
Sep 2, 2022
Germany grants EUR 750,000 backing to German language teachers in Romania.
Germany has committed EUR 753,000 in support of German language teachers in Romania through a program meant to promote German as a mother tongue in state schools and other learning centers in the country. The funds will reduce the deficit of qualified German language teachers by motivating (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]