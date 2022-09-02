Unirea Shopping Center Switches To RON13.6M Profit In 1H/2022 Vs RON36M Loss In 1H/2021

Unirea Shopping Center Switches To RON13.6M Profit In 1H/2022 Vs RON36M Loss In 1H/2021. Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in Bucharest and Brasov, had a net profit of RON13.6 million in the first half of 2022 as compared to a net loss of RON36 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]