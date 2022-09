Romania Top Ten Pharmacy Chains Report Overall Turnover Of RON12B For 2021

Romania's ten largest pharmacy chains generated overall turnover of RON12.3 billion in 2021, accounting for half of the total pharma retail market, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on Trade Registry data.