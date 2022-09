George Enescu Competition kicks off this weekend in Bucharest

George Enescu Competition kicks off this weekend in Bucharest. The offline part of the 18th edition of the George Enescu International Competition starts this weekend, on September 4, in Bucharest. The event, which runs until September 18, will open with a gala concert delivered by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Ainars Rubikis. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]