ForMin Aurescu: Putin has miscalculated a lot his plan regarding the war in Ukraine. It is important to continue to support Ukraine; there is no place for fatigue



ForMin Aurescu: Putin has miscalculated a lot his plan regarding the war in Ukraine. It is important to continue to support Ukraine; there is no place for fatigue.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has miscalculated a lot his plans regarding the war in Ukraine and, instead of separating NATO and the EU members, contributed to unprecedented unity. “I think President Putin (...)