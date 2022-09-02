Handle with care: Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival is back with a bold selection
Sep 2, 2022
Handle with care: Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival is back with a bold selection.
The 12th edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF), which continues to explore and promote innovative experiments through a wide selection of short and feature films, will take place between September 27 and October 2 at the Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cinemateca (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]