September 4, 2022

Nearly 3 million school and pre-school children start a new school year in over 17,800 educational units
Nearly 3 million school and pre-school children start a new school year in over 17,800 educational units.

Almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers start classes for the new school year 2022-2023 on Monday in over 17,800 educational units. The structure of the new year will comprise 5 modules, separated by 5 mini-holidays. A number of changes will be operated starting this year. Mid-term exams will (...)

