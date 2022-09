RO home decoration online store Vivre’s bonds down on wider losses

RO home decoration online store Vivre’s bonds down on wider losses. The bonds of the Romanian home decoration e-tailer Vivre, with operations in several countries in the region, plunged by some 15% during two trading sessions (September 1-2). They are now traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) at a discount of over 50% after the company announced its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]