Labour cost in Romania up by 8.1% QoQ in Q2

Labour cost in Romania up by 8.1% QoQ in Q2. The hourly labour cost in Romania leapt up by 8.05% in the second quarter of this year (Q2), compared to the first quarter. The rise was driven by both the direct costs component (wages and salaries) that increased by 8.05% QoQ and by the other costs (non-wage costs) that advanced slightly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]