Industrial prices in Romania up 5.2% MoM in July

Industrial prices in Romania up 5.2% MoM in July. The factory-gate prices in Romania increased by another 5.2% in July, pushed by the energy prices that have more than tripled (x 3.3 times) over the past year and leapt up by nearly 12% in July alone. The annual industrial price inflation has gained momentum again to 52.3% YoY as of July, up (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]