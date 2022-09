At its 20th anniversary, AHK Romania awards leap-forward technology

At its 20th anniversary, AHK Romania awards leap-forward technology. The use of e-propulsion technologies, cooperation with universities for the training of new generations, LED lighting for schools and the production of non-polluting biofuels from agricultural residues are the four winning initiatives of the AHK Awards offered by the Romanian-German Chamber of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]