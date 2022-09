Veeam Software 2021 Turnover Up over 20% YOY To RON200M

Veeam Software 2021 Turnover Up over 20% YOY To RON200M. Veeam Software, a provider of solutions ensuring data availability and recovery, headquartered in Columbus, US, in 2021 posted in Romania net turnover worth RON200.4 million (EUR40.7 million), over 21% higher than in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]