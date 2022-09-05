France’s Atos 2021 Turnover Flat at RON540M, Profit Down almost 30% in Romania

Atos IT Solutions and Services, the local subsidiary of the French group of the same name, one of Europe's biggest IT&C integrators, in 2021 posted net turnover worth RON545.8 million (around EUR110.9 million), slightly higher than the 2020 level, while its net profit slid by almost 30% from (...)