Bucharest’s 4-Star Capital Plaza Hotel Expects over EUR2M Revenues in 2022

Bucharest’s 4-Star Capital Plaza Hotel Expects over EUR2M Revenues in 2022. Four-star hotel Capital Plaza, opened in 2009 on Iancu de Hunedoara boulevard and controlled by Romanian entrepreneurs, forecasts over EUR2 million revenues for this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]