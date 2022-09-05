Simtel Team and GenCell successfully tested a green power solution for Vodafone Romania
Sep 5, 2022
Simtel Team and GenCell successfully tested a green power solution for Vodafone Romania.
Simtel Team (SMTL), a Romanian company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a local leader in the rooftop photovoltaic power plant solutions, also specialized in telecommunications and EPCM and GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL), a leading provider of hydrogen and (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]