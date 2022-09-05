Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has signed a partnership with RoCapital
Sep 5, 2022
Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has signed a partnership with RoCapital.
RoCapital will use the interrogation and reporting to NAFA services together with the AML provided by Qoobiss Romanian digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has signed a partnership with RoCapital, the Nonbank Financial Institution part of the KRUK Group which will use the interrogation (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]