Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has signed a partnership with RoCapital

Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has signed a partnership with RoCapital. RoCapital will use the interrogation and reporting to NAFA services together with the AML provided by Qoobiss Romanian digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has signed a partnership with RoCapital, the Nonbank Financial Institution part of the KRUK Group which will use the interrogation (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]