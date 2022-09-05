Elis Pavaje Set To Invest EUR120,000 in Photovoltaic Panel System Implemented by Restart Energy

Elis Pavaje Set To Invest EUR120,000 in Photovoltaic Panel System Implemented by Restart Energy. Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers in Romania, announced it has signed a EUR120,000 contract with paver manufacturer Elis Pavaje, owned by Gota family, for the installation of 320 photovoltaic panels on the rooftop of Petresti (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]