SafeTech 1H/2022 Profit Doubles To RON2.6M YOY

SafeTech 1H/2022 Profit Doubles To RON2.6M YOY. SafeTech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, for 1H/2022 reported total revenues worth RON15.3 million, up 16% from the year-earlier period, RON10.7 million turnover, up 15%, and net profit of RON2.6 million, 104% higher than (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]