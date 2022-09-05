San Sebastian 2022: Romanian filmmaker Alina Grigore to preside over New Directors jury

San Sebastian 2022: Romanian filmmaker Alina Grigore to preside over New Directors jury. Romanian director, screenwriter and actress Alina Grigore will preside over the New Directors section of this year's San Sebastian International Film Festival. The New Directors jury includes programmer Paolo Moretti (Italy), film critic Paula Arantzazu Ruiz (Spain), writer Selva Almada (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]