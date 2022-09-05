 
September 5, 2022

Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest's Unirii Underpass reopens after repairs | International air show | New edutainment center
Sep 5, 2022

Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest’s Unirii Underpass reopens after repairs | International air show | New edutainment center.

This weekly overview brings you the main topics from Romania, in pictures. Most of last week's top news came from Bucharest: the reopening of the Unirii Underpass in the city center, the air show at Baneasa Airport, or the new contactless payment system for parking at the Otopeni Airport. (...)

Sales of automobiles in Romania shrink by 22% YoY in August New car registrations in Romania continued their decline in August, when they plunged by 22% YoY, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM). Last month, 12,538 new cars were registered. The annual contraction rate deepened from 19% YoY in July and (...)

Romania's retail sales lose momentum: +2.5% YoY in July The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by 2.5% YoY in July, the weakest annual growth rate in six quarters and half the average annual growth in Q1 or Q2 this year. The seasonally-adjusted retail sales index edged up a modest 0.2% MoM after the 2.0% contraction seen in June, (...)

Romania Raises RON530M Via Two Govt Bond Issues Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised RON530 million from banks selling government bonds maturing in 2034 and 2025, at annual average yields of 7.85% and 8.05%, respectively.

Colliers: Decline In Housing Affordability Is Becoming Increasingly Evident Amid Unprecedented Price Hikes Transactions of apartments and houses began to decline starting with spring 2022 due to high energy costs, rising construction materials and fuel prices, in addition to rising costs associated with mortgages, according to Colliers (...)

Roxana Dudau Joins Wolf Theiss Bucharest Office As Partner And Head of Real Estate & Construction Practice The Bucharest office of CEE / SEE law firm Wolf Theiss has announced that Roxana Dudau became Partner and will also coordinate the Real Estate & Construction practice in Romania starting September 1, 2022.

Nuclearelectrica Appoints Marian Serban As Deputy Operations General Manager Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) announced in a stock market report that it appointed Marian Serban to the position of Deputy Operations General Manager starting September 1, 2022.

PeliPartners Assisted GTC With Sale Of Cascade Office Building To Hungarian Crown Holding PeliPartners has assisted GTC, one of the leading commercial real estate companies in the CEE region, during the process of selling the A-class Cascade Office Building, one of the landmark office buildings in central Bucharest, via a share deal to Hungarian Crown Holding Kft. a real estate (...)

 


