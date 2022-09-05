Leonardo Badea (BNR): Global challenges emerging from the new economic reality

Leonardo Badea (BNR): Global challenges emerging from the new economic reality. In the international economic and financial environment, are still strong the echoes of the latest discussions between the representatives of the main central banks of the developed countries, at the yearly event hosted by the US Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole. The main elements that have (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]