Softbinator Technologies Seeks Shareholder Approval To Issue Bonds Worth RON20M Tops For Investments

Softbinator Technologies Seeks Shareholder Approval To Issue Bonds Worth RON20M Tops For Investments. Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO), a Romanian company providing software development services based mostly on blockchain, artificial intelligence and DevOps, has summoned its shareholders on October 12, 2022 to approve the unfolding of a program for the issue of corporate non-convertible bonds (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]