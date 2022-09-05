Softbinator Technologies Seeks Shareholder Approval To Issue Bonds Worth RON20M Tops For Investments
Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO), a Romanian company providing software development services based mostly on blockchain, artificial intelligence and DevOps, has summoned its shareholders on October 12, 2022 to approve the unfolding of a program for the issue of corporate non-convertible bonds (...)
