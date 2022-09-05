Impact Developer Calls Its Holders To OK Bonds Of RON150M Tops, One Or More Share Issues, Stock Option Plan Program



Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) has summoned its shareholders on October 7, 2022 to approve a share capital increase through cash contribution, through one or several issues of new ordinary shares with a value that must not exceed 250 million newly issued (...)