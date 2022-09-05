Romanian rowing teams win 9 medals at the European Under-23 Rowing Championships

Romanian rowing teams win 9 medals at the European Under-23 Rowing Championships. Romania continues its athletic winning streak, having claimed 5 gold and 4 silver medals on Sunday, September 4, at the sixth edition of the European Under-23 Rowing Championships, held in Hazewinkel, Belgium. 30 European countries competed in the event. Romania finished at the top of the