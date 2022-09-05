Softbinator Technologies Reports RON4M Net Profit, RON16.8M Revenue At Group Level In 1H/2022

Softbinator Technologies Reports RON4M Net Profit, RON16.8M Revenue At Group Level In 1H/2022. Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO), a Romanian company providing software development services based mostly on blockchain, artificial intelligence and DevOps, reported a net profit of RON1.9 million, on an individual level, in the first half of 2022, up 35% on the year, and a turnover of RON8 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]