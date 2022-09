Roxana Dudau Joins Wolf Theiss Bucharest Office As Partner And Head of Real Estate & Construction Practice

The Bucharest office of CEE / SEE law firm Wolf Theiss has announced that Roxana Dudau became Partner and will also coordinate the Real Estate & Construction practice in Romania starting September 1, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]