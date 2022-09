Nuclearelectrica Appoints Marian Serban As Deputy Operations General Manager

Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) announced in a stock market report that it appointed Marian Serban to the position of Deputy Operations General Manager starting September 1, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]