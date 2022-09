Sales of automobiles in Romania shrink by 22% YoY in August

Sales of automobiles in Romania shrink by 22% YoY in August. New car registrations in Romania continued their decline in August, when they plunged by 22% YoY, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM). Last month, 12,538 new cars were registered. The annual contraction rate deepened from 19% YoY in July and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]