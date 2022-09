Romania's retail sales lose momentum: +2.5% YoY in July

Romania's retail sales lose momentum: +2.5% YoY in July. The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by 2.5% YoY in July, the weakest annual growth rate in six quarters and half the average annual growth in Q1 or Q2 this year. The seasonally-adjusted retail sales index edged up a modest 0.2% MoM after the 2.0% contraction seen in June, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]