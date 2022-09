Mobexpert 1H/2022 Turnover Up 6% from Year-Earlier Period

Mobexpert 1H/2022 Turnover Up 6% from Year-Earlier Period. Mobexpert turnover rose by 6% in the first six months of this year against the corresponding period of 2021, says Adelina Badea, the company’s CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]